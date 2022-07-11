Almost a year since residents lost access to online court records, Fort Bend County officials still have no timetable on when that might be returned.
Despite setting a mid-summer deadline for the return of online court record access, the county’s vendor for the court records website, a Plano-based firm called Tyler Technologies, still can’t guarantee that redacted information can’t be accessed through a glitch in the website, according to County Clerk Laura Richard.
“Because of that, combined with the possibility of human or machine error, court records are still not online for the public,” she said.
County officials have been dealing with a glitch to the court records website since at least 2021, Richard said.
Staff first noticed the glitch while conducting a quality check after a software upgrade and discovering that, under the new system, viewers could potentially see certain private information that is supposed to be redacted, she said. That included social security numbers, home addresses and the names of juveniles, she said.
The issue became more publicly-discussed earlier this year as Richard and District Clerk Beverly McGrew Walker released a statement saying that, for the time being, the only people with access to online court records would be attorneys or other agents of the court.
In follow-up conversations with the Star, however, both public officials vowed that the end goal was to restore access for everyone.
Since those initial conversations, employees with the vendor worked with county staff to redact sensitive information that should have conceivably fixed the glitch, Richard said.
But the vendor still can’t guarantee it will fix the glitch, which is why the county hasn’t restored public access, Richard said.
Richard did say there was some hope that the state might add a criminal court database to its existing civil court document website, Research Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.