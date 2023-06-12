Many people are afraid of bees, and perhaps for good reason. Being stung can be a very painful experience, one that sticks in your mind for a long time. But bees also have a lot of benefits, not least of which is the honey they produce which people and fauna like bears find so tasty.
After reports of bee colonies began happening at the Sugar Land Regional Airport several years ago, the leadership first thought about simply having them removed by specialists. But after some thought, they've made a new home for them in a remote part of the airport property, where thousands of the insects now live.
Ken Durbin, assistant director of operations and maintenance for the city-owned airport, said that he and his fellow managers think about how they can best use the airport's resources, including manpower. To that end, they often share articles and other items about best practices at airports.
"We're always sharing best practices in order to move forward. If you're not moving forward, you're falling behind.
A few years ago, Durbin received the first reports of bees gathering at the airport's control tower. When he arrived, he found there were only a few left, later learning that drones move with the queen as she moves.
Later, bees were discovered inside the wall of a hangar, which required them being removed by an expert who ripped open the wall.
Last fall, bees were found resting on the wing of a jet. Beth Rosenbaum, the director of aviation, had previously shared an article about bees that had rested on a passenger plane at an airport in the northeast. The airport hired a staff beekeeper.
In 2016, the airport had purchased 95 acres of property called "Smithville," which had previously served as the housing for guards at the former state prison complex making the airport approximately one square mile. Most of that property remains undeveloped.
"After reading that article I thought, what if we put hives here?," he said. If they provided a permanent home for the bees, that might keep them from gathering in the active areas of the airport, he thought.
After doing a Google search, Durkin found the Fort Bend County Beekeepers Association to ask for advice. Ultimately, he was put in touch with Brent and Denessa (or "Nes") Yaschuk, owner-operators of SweetNes Honey Apiaries & Beetique in Needville.
"They were very excited," Durkin said. It turns out that airports have a lot of advantages for beekeeping. They are large properties that are very secure, and there are secluded areas without a lot of human activity. They also have a lot of grassland that is well-suited for providing nutrition for bees.
Since the airport is federally regulated, it couldn't simply give property away, Durbin said. So the airport purchased the beehives and registered the Yaschuks as volunteers to manage them.
The eight original hives were installed in April, and the Yaschuks have added to them since. They expect to harvest the honey in mid-to-late July.
Reached by phone, the Yaschuks said the Smithville property is particularly attractive since it consists largely of old foundations from the former housing units, so they don't have to do any mowing as at other apiaries they manage.
Typically, beekeepers harvest honey only once a year, in the summer months, they said. They visit the airport periodically to make sure the bees are healthy.
Besides providing honey, the Yaschuks said, bees serve as pollinators, serving an important role in protecting the environment.
Durkin said it's too early to say what the impact of the apiary has had on keeping bees away from the more active parts of the airport.
After the 2021 February freeze caused the loss of landscaping hedges around the airport terminal, Rosenbaum asked that the replacements consist of pollinators, Callistemon Citrinus or Bottle Brush, according to a city press release. Since then, visitors have been able to get an up-close view of bees collecting pollen and nectar.
