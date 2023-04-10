Sugar Land animal shelter closed for 4-6 weeks

The Sugar Land Animal Shelter will be closed for the next four to six weeks after it was discovered that a dog recently taken in tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious disease.
In an unrelated development, the Sugar Land City Council last week approved an interlocal agreement with Fort Bend County for use of the county's animal surgical facilities for the spaying and neutering of animals by the shelter's staff veterinarian.
In a news release, the City of Sugar Land said the shelter's newly hired veterinarian, Dr. Carolyn Bender, recommended the closure of the shelter to minimize exposure to distemper, treat affected animals and monitor the shelter's dog population. Canine distemper cannot be transmitted to humans or cats, according to the release. Distemper is not related to rabies, Dawn Steph, the city's director of environmental and neighborhood services, told the Fort Bend Star.
Duhasek Park, 17034 Old Richmond Rd., will be used as a temporary shelter for dogs. The city advised that residents ensure their dogs are current on all necessary vaccinations, which include distemper, parvo, parainfluenza. bordetella and rabies, as required by state law.
Dogs suspected of having distemper should be isolated, treated and tested. Distemper symptoms may include thick nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, crusting eyes, fever, tremors and seizures, according to the release. Dog owners noting those symptoms should contact their veterinarian for treatment or additional information.
Meanwhile, Sugar Land City Council on April 4 unanimously approved an agreement with Fort Bend County to provide surgical veterinary care to homeless and abandoned animals at the county facility in Rosenberg. Fort Bend Commissioners Court voted to unanimously approved the agreement on March 28.
“The city currently contracts with multiple veterinary establishments to provide medical care, including sterilization and other surgical procedures,” Steph said in a separate news release. “We’ve been successful in hiring a full-time licensed veterinarian who allows us to expand the medical services provided in our facility, but we do not have the surgical facilities to provide sterilizations and emergency surgeries.”
The animal shelter in Rosenberg has a surgical suite and veterinary technicians to operate the surgical suite, but they do not have a licensed veterinarian to perform the surgeries, according to the release. Bender, the city's newly hired veterinarian, will provide those services.
Sugar Land will transport city animals to and from the Fort Bend County animal shelter and provide a licensed veterinarian and veterinary technician, if needed, according to the release. The county has agreed to provide the surgical room, support staff, supplies, drugs (controlled and uncontrolled) and all medications necessary to perform the surgeries.
Steph told the Fort Bend Star that the existing agreements with other facilities will remain in place, but that the agreement with Fort Bend County will make the process more efficient.
