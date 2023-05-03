Sugar Land animal shelter exceeds capacity, may face closure

Sugar Land officials announced Wednesday that the city's dog shelter has exceeded capacity, which might result in the facility not being able to accept more animals and possibly close.
The shelter is currently housing 65 dogs and 43 cats; however, the building was designed to accommodate 31 dogs and 52 cats, according to news release.
“Every dog run is doubled up except three, which means one dog is inside and another dog is outside all the time,” Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Dawn Steph said in the release. “We have dogs in every space we have available including our cat shelter. We are using all available bangers which are the mobile enclosures that we use in rooms, hallways and the lobby. If we take in another three dogs, we will have no physical space to place them.”
Shelter staff have actively worked with non-profit pet agencies, volunteer organizations and other shelters in the region, state and country, but the continuous growth of pets dropped off at the shelter, released throughout the city or running wild creates insurmountable challenges.
The city recently waived dog adoptions fees and will consider financial incentivizes to encourage adoptions. Work will also continue to explore partnerships intended to leverage and coordinate regional resources, utilize a broader spectrum of expertise and better meet the needs of Sugar Land’s pet population.
"Sugar Land’s continued focus on partnerships, new programs and expanded engagement is intended to ensure the best outcomes for both the city and region’s continually growing pet population," the press release said.
For more information about Sugar Land Animal Services, visit sugarlandtx.gov/animalservices.
