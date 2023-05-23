Sugar Land Animal Shelter extending hours June 1 and 8 on trial basis

The Sugar Land Animal Shelter will offer extended hours to the public on June 1 and June 8 to make adoptions more convenient for working families. During this trial period, the shelter will be open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.
The city will consider permanently extending the shelter’s hours of operation if the extended hours result in increased adoption activity.
“We’ve listened to concerns from the community and have made the decision to consider altering our adoption hours,” said Director of Environmental Services Dawn Steph. “It’s another example of ongoing efforts to better meet the needs of Sugar Land’s pet population. Combined with initiatives to leverage and coordinate regional resources and utilize a broader spectrum of expertise, we think we can make a real difference.”
For more information about Sugar Land Animal Services, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/animalservices.
