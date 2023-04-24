Sugar Land Animal Shelter reopens "Barksburg" on Monday

After closing earlier this month after the discovery of a case of distemper the Sugar Land Animal Shelter will reopen "Barksburg", its operation for dogs, on Monday, April 24, according to a news release.
"Whiskerville," the shelter's operation for cats, remains closed. Cat adoptions will continue at First Colony PetSmart, 16758 Southwest Fwy., on Tuesdays and Thursday-Saturday from 3-5 p.m.
The shelter was closed on April 8 due to a recent intake of a dog that tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious disease. Dr. Carolyn Bender, the shelter’s veterinarian, recommended the closure to minimize exposure, treat affected animals and monitor the animal shelter’s dog population. Canine distemper can’t be transmitted to humans or cats.
Bender approved the reopening of Barksburg after several quarantine procedures were implemented and several rounds of tests were conducted.
“The measures we implemented were effective and prevented the spread of this dangerous disease,” Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Dawn Steph said in the release.
“We would like to thank the city employees and public who have helped us through donations, fostering and off-site volunteering to make the quarantine run as smoothly as possible. We have learned a great deal, and while we hope to avoid future cases of positive disease, this experience has proven that we are able to effectively and safety care for our city’s animals," Steph said.
