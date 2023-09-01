Sugar Land asks residents to conserve water in first stage of drought contingency plan

Citing Gov. Greg Abbot's recent drought disaster declaration for numerous Texas counties including Fort Bend, he City of Sugar Land this week activated Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water to help reduce peak usage.
"Demand is greatest during weekday mornings and early evenings, primarily due to increases in outdoor irrigation. To reduce peak demand and total water consumption, Sugar Land residents are strongly encouraged to water lawns twice a week according to a suggested watering schedule based on the last digit of their home address," the city said in a press release.
Residents with street addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are asked to use outdoor irrigation on Mondays and Thursdays only. Residents with addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are asked to use outoor irrigation on Tuesdays and Fridays only.
Commercial customers and homeowner associations are asked to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All residents and customers are asked to water between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.
The city is closely monitoring water production to determine if initiation of Stage 2 (Severe Water Distress Conditions) of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan is necessary. Stage 2 includes mandatory watering restrictions of twice per week.
Drought conditions in Sugar Land typically results in increased water consumption, primarily from landscape irrigation, according to the release. Collectively reducing the number of days people irrigate reduces demand at peak times to ensure there is no strain on the water system. Water conservation is a community effort, and community participation from all residents and customers is essential in reducing the likelihood that the city will need to initiate Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions specified in the Drought Contingency Plan.
The city offers the following water conservation tips: Check sprinkler heads, valves and drip emitters monthly. Make sure heads are aimed correctly, and immediately repair broken heads. Hold off on hand-washing your car unless necessary.Use a broom to clear pavement. Do not wash or rinse. Run faucets only when using them. Install water-efficient fixtures.
For more information on the city’s voluntary irrigation schedule, visit www.sugarLandtx.gov/Drought
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.