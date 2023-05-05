Sugar Land City Council, P&Z commission to hold joint workshop on May 9

On May 9, the Sugar Land City Council and the city's Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a joint workshop to discuss the creation of two new mixed use zoning districts to implement Regional and Neighborhood Activity Centers designated in the 2018 Land Use Plan.
According to the agenda background materials, "The Plan supports the inclusion of residential in Activity Centers and recognizes the importance of providing a range of housing types to meet the needs of a wide range of people in a various ages and stages of life.
"Goal 8 [of the Plan] encourages balanced growth through development and redevelopment, connecting the City’s land use decisions with its long-term financial health. In a new focus for the City, Goal 9 urges the City to foster redevelopment, including supporting rehabilitation and redevelopment to prevent declining retail centers, and supporting infill development where opportunities remain."
After the joint workshop, which will include a public hearing, city staff will direct Clarion, a nationwide firm the city engaged to to help with the revisions of the development code, to make final revisions based on public input and P&Z/CC comments. That will be followed b a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on June 22, where it will hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to City Council on the development dode revisions.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Cane Room at City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be livestreamed over the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found online at sugarlandtx.gov.
