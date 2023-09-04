Sugar Land council appoves revisions to single-member districts

Sugar Land City Council last week approved the citizen-led Redistricting Advisory Committee's unanimous recommendation for revised single-member City Council districts in Sugar Land to comply with federal law.
At-large City Council members will not be affected by redistricting, and the redistricting plan will have no impact on decisions regarding land use or any city services.
City Council held a workshop on Aug. 29 to discuss the committee's recommendation, and the public was provided opportunities to provide input throughout the redistricting process. No speakers spoke at the workshop.
"The redistricting project was an open, transparent process," City Attorney Meredith Riede said in a press release. "Redistricting has no impact on school district boundaries or precinct voting for county, state and Federal elections. Only the city's single-member City Council districts will be affected."
The release of the 2020 U.S. Census triggered the need for a redistricting process. The U.S. Constitution requires that members of an elected body be drawn from districts of substantially equal population with a maximum deviation no greater than 10 percent between the most populated and least populated council member district.
City Council appointed the redistricting committee in June to make a recommendation on a redistricting plan for City Council's consideration. Members included Chair Harvey Zinn, Bob Barbour, Chris Barnett, Sue Chiang, Himesh Gandhi, Jim Levermann, Sohail Momin, Mary Von Tungeln, and Bridget Yeung.
The committee's work was guided by outside legal counsel, state and federal law and guidelines adopted by City Council. City Council earlier approved a resolution establishing a framework to guide redistricting plans and assist the city's efforts to comply with all applicable federal and state laws.
To learn more about redistricting, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/redistricting.
