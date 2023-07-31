Sugar Land council considers proposed $353 million budget

Sugar Land City Council will vote in September on a proposed $353 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins Oct. 1.
The proposed budget includes $288 million for operations and $65 million for capital projects. The proposal follows guidelines in the City Council-adopted financial management policy statements and focuses on strategies and priorities identified by residents, according to a press release from the city
“Our proposed budget emphasizes our pursuit on becoming trailblazers as we seek to provide city residents and businesses a life better than they can even imagine,” City Manager Mike Goodrum said the release. “There is tremendous alignment between what City Council identified as their highest priorities for the community and what city staff identified as areas crucial for the organization to focus on.”
The proposed budget focuses on several following strategic outcomes identified by City Council, including a "strong and viable" financial footing, safety and security, a "thriving and vibrant" economy, and more.
Sugar Land raised the homestead exemption to 15 percent for 2023, partially offsetting an anticipated tax rate increase of approximately 0.35 cents to 35 cents per $100 taxable value to implement the GO bond projects. The 2023 tax rate will be recommended once the city receives the certified tax roll for 2023 from the appraisal district and completes the required calculations under the tax code.
The proposed capital improvement program totals $291 million for 2024-2028. It includes $65 million in the FY24 budget, including two 2019 GO bond projects: Emergency Operations Center/Public Safety Dispatch, and Public Safety Facilities Rehabilitation. It also includes strategic funding for key projects from the 2019 GO bonds - some due to increases in construction costs, and some to more aggressively fund priorities of the city such as public safety and mobility.
The proposed rates for 2024 will result in an increase to a residential bill of approximately $3 per month for residential customers. The current rate for residential solid waste services is $19.85 per month and will increase 99 cents per month to $20.84 per month beginning in January 2024, according to the release.
A series of budget workshops, open to the public, will be held in August on Thursday mornings at City Hall. Public hearings will be held in August and September to receive feedback from residents on the proposed budget and tax rate prior to their final approval in September. The City Charter requires the budget adoption by City Council no later than Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/budget.
