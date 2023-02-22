Sugar Land Council gives go-ahead to Imperial district redevelopment proposal

The Sugar Land City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve an amendment to the city's Land Use Plan that will allow for the construction of up to 660 multi-family units in the Imperial Market District, one of the linchpins of a Houston developer's proposal to redevelop the area.
The vote reached the super-majority threshold required after the city's Planning & Zoning Commission rejected the proposal with a tie vote at its February 14 meeting following hours of feedback, mostly negative, from residents, largely related to concerns over the number of multifamily units.
District 4 Councilwoman Carol McKutcheon was the sole vote against the amendment. Before the vote, she explained that she had run on a platform of keeping Sugar Land's single-family residential identity intact and that she intended to keep that promise. District 2 Councilman Naushad Kermally had already recused himself from voting on the proposal.
In December, the city announced that Houston based PUMA Development had developed a proposal that would transform the Imperial Char House, perhaps the city's most iconic building, into an office building with retail and food-and-beverage components. The Char House would be the first phase of the redevelopment of the entire 40-acre Imperial Market district, which originally the site of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
The Council has already voted to provide up to $5 million in reimbursements to PUMA, in prescribed phases, toward completeing the project.
As with the earlier Planning & Zoning meeting, Tuesday's City Council meeting included hours of public comment, both in-person and in submitted written comments. Unlike at the P&Z meeting. the people who spoke in person were split roughly evenly over the proposed amendment.
Many residents, particularly those who live in the areas most adjacent to the Imperial district, voiced concerns that allowing for hundreds of new apartments and other multifamily homes would change the suburban character of the area, adding to traffic congestion and other issues. Some said they feared that the development would drive down property values.
Others, however, including some residents of the immediate area, said they were excited at the prospect of having a retail and restaurant center within walking distance of their homes. Some even said they had purchased their homes with the expectation that the long-dormant Imperial complex would be transformed into just such a center.
When it came to reading the more than 60 submitted comments for the record, a task performed by Mayor Joe Zimmerman, the overwhelming majority of them were negative.
But when it came to discussion among the Council members, Zimmerman, city staff and others went to some lengths to remind residents that the proposal was for a General Development Plan which would allow the next steps of PUMA's redevelopment plan to proceed. No actual work would be done until a Final Development Plan went before the P&Z commission and ultimately approved by Council.
Zimmerman also made a special point that the proposed development would not include an extension of Houston's Metropolitan Transit Authority. Sugar Land is not part of METRO's service area, and it would require a referendum of voters to become so.
Mark Toon, CEO of PUMA, said that has yet the number of multifamily has not been set. He revealed during the meeting that his company is in discussions with Sueba, another company which already own about four acres of property adjacent to the 40 acres under contract to PUMA, about the best way to develop the area.
