Sugar Land council to hold public hearing on The Pearl at Lake Pointe proposal

At its May 2 meeting, the Sugar Land City Council will hold a public hearing on a a proposed final development plan for a development called he Pearl at Lake Pointe near the Fluor office campus.
According to the agenda description, the development "comprises a mix of multi-family and live/work units with a structured parking garage to serve the development. The proposal is for 370 multi-family units and 5 live/work units. The 370 multi-family units will consist of a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. This project is located in the Lake Pointe Regional Activity Center (RAC), which calls for this area to be office and residential-focused."
According to the document, the live/work units will be located along the street-facing side of the development across from the Milano Event Center and will provide for non-residential uses to be located on the ground floor of these units. The proposal includes approximately 9,600 square feet of flex office co-working space for lease, which is adjacent to a 4,425 square foot meeting space, both on the ground floor street-facing side of the development. The proposal also includes 12,000 square feet of non-residential areas, including the leasing office, fitness and gaming facilities, conference space, and a café/coffee shop on the ground floor. The proposed permitted use list for the live/work units includes a focus on professional office uses.
A previous public hearing on the proposal was held on March 23, where the pubic comments were overwhelmingly positive.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be livestreamed over the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found online at sugarlandtx.gov.
