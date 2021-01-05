Sugar Land court administrators earn statewide honors

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Two leading ladies in Sugar Land’s municipal court system have received statewide recognition for their efforts.

A Dec. 30 news release from the city said the Texas Court Clerks Association (TCCA) had selected Municipal Court Administrator Kendra Beverly as the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award. Beverly and Deputy Court Administrator Brittany Wright were also recognized as Certified Court Managers by the National Center for State Courts’ Institute for Court Management (ICM).

Sugar Land Municipal Court has been recognized for its efforts in implementing remote appearances and hybrid pre-trials during the COVID-19 pandemic under Beverly’s leadership, according to the release.

The city said Wright and Beverly have worked on the certification for more than two years, completing the program in December.

“Kendra, Brittany and all city court staff continually demonstrate a high level commitment to the court and the city,” Sugar Land Director of Finance Jennifer Brown said. “…The city is proud of (their) ongoing commitment to their education through this certification, and we are fortunate to have them as valued employees.”

Beverly and Wright were two of 40 court professionals admitted to the invitation-only program through the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, which required coursework on budget and fiscal management, project management for courts and more.