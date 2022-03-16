The city of Sugar Land has reached a legal settlement with a development company, bringing an end to a yearslong dispute over a proposed subdivision near the city’s airport and railroad tracks.
The city council this month signed off on a settlement agreement with a development company called Benchmarks Acquisitions LLC, under which the company will develop 130 acres of single-family lots and 30 net acres of industrial zoning, according to city documents.
“The settlement agreement includes a mutually-acceptable concept development plan, allowing residential and industrial development on Benchmark’s property,” Assistant City Manager Jim Callaway said.
Representatives for the owners of the property in question did not respond to a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.
Essentially, the company in March 2006 entered into a contract with the state to purchase about 312 acres of land near Chelsea Harbour in Sugar Land, Callaway said. The company acquired the property in April 2007.
Between those dates, the city annexed the land and passed ordinances giving the property a light industrial and airport height and noise zoning, Callaway said.
The company in May 2013 submitted plans for a single-family residential development, called Abbey Lakes, but that application was rejected because the property wasn’t zoned for single-family, according to the city.
The company then in May 2016 submitted a zoning variance request that was also denied, and so company officials then filed a lawsuit, according to the city.
Sugar Land officials denied the plan because of the land’s close proximity to the airport and being adjacent to the railroad tracks, Callaway said.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, residential development will take place on the western side of the property and there will be a buffer of at least 160 feet between industrial and residential uses, Callaway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.