Sugar Land Development Corp. to consider development performance agreement on flex space

At its meeting on April 4, the Sugar Land Development Corporation will consider and possibly take action on a proposed economic development performance agreement with a company on a light manufacturing space.
According to the agenda item, "PRC 03 Stiles, LLC (aka Pearl River Companies) is a privately held real estate investment and development firm with a focused strategy on value creation within the USA. Their team is experienced in creating value through re-positioning and ground up development of multiple asset types, including mixed-use, office, retail, and master-planned residential communities in both urban infill and suburban markets.
"In Sugar Land, Pearl River is currently developing the Stiles Lane development on 7.8 AC with a $10M capital investment. They are proposing 107,000 SF Flex (Light Manufacturing) spec space within two buildings."
City staff s recommending a reimbursement of $302,033.00 for infrastructure repair and design services for the project.
The meeting will be begin at 4 p.m., in the Cane Room at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be webcast over YouTube. Find the full agenda online at sugarland.novusagenda.com.
