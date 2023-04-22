Sugar Land ethics board to consider complaints related to Imperial redevelopment

At its meeting on April 25, the Sugar Land Independent Ethics Review Board will consider, among others, two items related to the recent approval of a redevelopment plan for the Imperial historic district.
In the first, the board will review a complaint about the vote of Council Member Suzanne Whatley in favor of the redevelopment plan. The complaint alleges that since Whatley owns a business that located in close proximity to the proposed redevelopment and therefore should have recused herself from the matter.
But according to an attached email from a city staff member to Whatley, since the business is more than 200 meet from the redevelopment property, Whatley was not obligated under Texas local government code to recuse herself.
In the second item related to the Imperial project, Mayor Joe Zimmerman filed a complaint to determine whether Sapana Patel, a Realtor who serves on the city's Planning & Zoning Commission, violated the city's Ethics Policy when she posted a business-related video about the Imperial project on Facebook.
Patel was one of the members of the Planning & Zoning Commission who voted against the proposed redevelopment, resulting in a tie vote that effectively was a defeat of the proposition. The City Council, including Zimmerman, later voted to override that decision and approve the plan.
The meeting will be begin at 3:30 p.m., in the Cane Room at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be webcast over YouTube. Find the full agenda online at sugarlandtx.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.