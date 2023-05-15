Sugar Land ethics panel rejects mayor's complaint against P&Z member

The city of Sugar Land's ethics review board unanimously voted last week to dismiss a complaint that Mayor Joe Zimmerman filed against a member of the city's Planning & Zoning Commission, Sapana Patel.
Patel, a Realtor, was one of four P&Z members who in February voted against a planned redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and surrounding district, resulting in a tie that was effectively a rejection. The next week, a super-majority of City Council voted to overturn the P&Z vote, allowing the proposal to move forward.
The Council had already pledged up to $5 million in reimbursements to PUMA Development, the Houston-based firm that plans to redevelop the long-dormant Imperial property into a mixed-used development that would include office space, retails and restaurant spaces, and multi-family housing. The project drew intense interest, including vocal opposition from nearby residents who objected to the number of planned apartments.
Before the final Council vote, Patel posted a video on her professional Facebook page saying that "big changes" were coming to the area and asked viewers to contact her to discuss their "next move."
In his official complaint, filed in February, Zimmerman said the posting was in violation of Patel's ethical responsibility to her position on the board.
The complaint had a protracted tour through the process of the ethics review board, a group of citizens charged with reviewing complaints made against city officials, elected or not. After an initial hearing on February 22 in which they voted that it warranted investigation, the board set a April 25 date to hear from the parties.
At the April 25 hearing, Zimmerman, appearing under subpoena, told the board that someone had forwarded him a copy of Patel's Facebook posting. He said he believed that since it was related to Patel's business, it could be a violation in view of her position on the P&Z commission.
Referring to discussion that had occurred on social media and elsewhere, Zimmerman said an email exchange he had with Taylor Landin, another P&Z member, referring to providing additional training to P&Z members about their roles - in particular, that they are not supposed to consider public comments in their deliberations on particular matters.
In her presentation, Patel said she believed Zimmerman's complaint was in retaliation for her vote against the Puma development plan, which had already received the backing of Zimmerman and the council. She maintained that the Facebook video contained only information that was already publicly known and that it did reference her position on the P&Z board.
During both their presentations, Zimmerman and Patel said they had been friends of long standing.
The matter was not resolved at the April 25 hearing, pushing it to May 11.
During that hearing, the ethics review board members first heard from Matthew Caligur, an attorney who chairs the P&Z Commission. He explained the basic functions of the P&Z, and added that there is a process by which members who feel they might have a conflict of interest on a particular matter can seek guidance from the city attorney on whether they should recuse themselves.
Afterward, Patel made another protracted and sometimes contentious presentation. Clearly frustrated with the time that had gone by since Zimmerman (who was not present at the hearing) initially filed his complaint, Patel pushed forward in truing to introduce what she said was evidence of Zimmerman's retaliation against her. This often led to rebukes from Robin Cross, the attorney who advises the ethics panel, to keep her comments germane to the actual complaint.
Despite the combativeness of the hearing, when it came to a vote, all of the members said, essentially, that there was no evidence that Patel had abused her position on the P&Z Commission when she made her Facebook posting. Some, however, said the city should take a look at its social media policy.
