Sugar Land ethics review board to hear complaint against P&Z member

At its meeting on Thursday, May 11, the Sugar Land Independent Ethics Review Board will have a second hearing of a complaint filed by Mayor Joe Zimmerman against Sapana Patel, a Realtor who serves on the city's Planning & Zoning Commission.
In the complaint, Zimmerman says Patel violated the city's Ethics Policy when she posted a business-related video about the Imperial district redevelopment project which she posted on Facebook.
Patel was one of the members of the Planning & Zoning Commission who voted against the proposed redevelopment, resulting in a tie vote that effectively was a defeat of the proposition. The City Council, including Zimmerman, later voted to override that decision and approve the plan.
During its April 25 meeting. the board heard from both Zimmerman and Patel about the posting. Patel maintains that her posting did not involve any information that was not available to the general public, and that Zimmerman filed the complaint in retaliation for her vote against the Imperial development.
The meeting will be begin at 3:30 p.m., in the Cane Room at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be webcast over YouTube. Find the full agenda online at sugarlandtx.gov.
