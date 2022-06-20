The city of Sugar Land recently received a $27.5 million loan from the Texas Water Development Board that will go toward a flood control project near the city’s regional airport, according to a news release.
With the loan, the city plans to construct more storm water storage, channel improvements and diversion channels from Oyster Creek to Bullhead Bayou, among other mitigation measures, according to the release. The project will help construct Owens Road and the future development of about 540 acres west of the airport, according to the city.
Planning and study will begin on the projects once the loan closes in December, according to the city. Planning, design and construction should take about two-and-a-half years, according to the city.
