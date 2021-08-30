The city of Sugar Land has launched a new flood-warning system to give residents up-to-date information about street flooding and street closures, according to the city.
The new Integrated Stormwater Management Model is a web-based system of drainage models that shows the entire city and is connected to 28 rain gauges that the system uses to create ponding maps during rain storms, according to the city.
The system will provide access to ponding information, notifications about street flooding and closures, assistance with evacuation routes and assistance on hardening drainage infrastructure, according to the city.
To access the tool, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/pondingmonitor.
