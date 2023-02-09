The Sugar Land City Council recently approved a new residential reinvestment initiative that empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest in their community by preserving, protecting and enhancing their neighborhoods.
The Great Homes Design program provides Sugar Land homeowners and homeowners associations with a re-envisioned exterior home design at a cost exclusive to Sugar Land residents, according to a news release.
Under the Design program, a $500 rebate may be available for homeowners who substantially implement at least one qualifying exterior improvement on their home within six months of receiving a design through the program.
The Great Homes Update Program is a reimbursement incentive encouraging rehabilitation and refurbishments of the exterior of single-family houses. Through the Update program, homeowners may be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $10,000 for a portion of their exterior home improvement costs.
Eligibility requirements for both programs must be met to qualify for program participation and reimbursement. Applications for the programs will be available starting Feb. 15 at www.SugarLandEcoDev.com/Great-Homes.
“This is an incredible opportunity for residents who own single-family homes to update their homes and invest in the community they already call home,” Jonathan Soriano, Sugar Land community development program strategist, said in the news release. “Investing in older homes and neighborhoods is vital to pushing Sugar Land to the next stage of its success and provides the chance for residents to finally do those home improvements they’ve been putting off.”
More than 70 percent of single-family homes in Sugar Land were built before 2000. The Great Homes program is meant to ensure the city keeps pace with new housing options within the region, according to the release. All single-family homeowners with properties within the Sugar Land city limits are potentially eligible and encouraged to participate in the program.
Great Homes is a one-year pilot program funded with existing one-time sales tax capacity available in the general fund and will be re-evaluated in 2024.
For more information and to apply for the Great Homes program, visit www.SugarLandEcoDev.com/Great-Homes.
