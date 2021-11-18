A Sugar Land man has been accused in connection to an October home invasion and robbery in the Village of Oak Lake, according to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Abdisa Haji Abdi, 20, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery, court records show. He is being held without bond, said Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
During an investigation into the Village of Oak Lake robbery, detectives suspected Abdi of being linked to a second robbery in Houston that happened just after the first one, Preston said. Abdi had been out of jail on a $30,000 bond for an aggravated robbery charge in Harris County at the time of the Fort Bend County robbery, Preston said.
Abdi remains in the Fort Bend County jail, but has a hold pending for the Harris County charge, Preston said.
