A Sugar Land man is accused of participating in a scheme involving fraudulent car dealerships that sold more than 700,000 temporary paper license tags, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani, 33, of Sugar Land, was arrested this week, shortly after a federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment charging Christine-Tani along with several others with conspiracy and several counts of wire fraud, according to Angela Dodge, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
Christine-Tani is accused of participating in a scheme under which he and several others would allegedly use fake car dealerships to issue and sell thousands of Texas temporary license tags without actually selling cars, according to a news release.
Those charged would allegedly provide fake identities, drivers’ licenses, lease agreements and signs in an online application portal to get the licenses, and then allegedly advertised them on social media, according to a news release.
The use of fake paper plates has been a rising problem across the state in recent months, according to numerous reports.
Criticism about security vulnerabilities related to the fake paper license plates have even led to the head of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles resigning, according to a February Texas Tribune article.
People can use the fake tags to evade law enforcement or use a vehicle that might not otherwise pass inspection, according to the article. Law enforcement agencies across the state have tied the use of the tags with everything from avoiding toll charges to robberies and carjackings, according to the article.
If convicted, Christine-Tani faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.