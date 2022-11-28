On November 18, a Fort Bend County jury found a Sugar Land man guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and sentenced him on November 21 to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the Fort Bend County District Attorney announced in a press release Monday. Carlos Alexander Castillo Crespo, 27, was convicted in under 20 minutes for repeatedly abusing a child from 2019-2021.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Castillo Crespo admitted to law enforcement that he sexually abused a young girl for two years beginning when the child was nine years old and Crespo was 23. Crespo told police that he was in love with the young girl.
“The trauma this man caused this child at such a young age is immeasurable," Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Ramos, lead prosecutor said in the press release. "I asked the jury to sentence the defendant harshly so he could never inflict this type of harm on any other child again. Their steep verdict does just that. He will not be eligible for release from prison until he is 92 years old.”
“The defendant wanted the jury to believe he had a romantic relationship with this child and show him mercy,” said Dulce Salazar, the other prosecutor in the case. “We are thankful they recognized that this was sexual abuse and focused instead on getting the victim the justice she deserved.”
“While we cannot undue the harm that the defendant caused, we can ensure that the defendant never harms another child. The jury’s punishment was just and our children are safer as a result," District Attorney Brian Middleton said.
Castillo Crespo was tried in the 434th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra.
