The mayor of Sugar Land has joined the Republican and Democratic mayors of some of Texas’ biggest cities in penning a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, asking him to call a special legislative session to enact gun law reform in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde.
Thirteen members of a nonpartisan coalition, called the Big City Mayors, signed a letter asking Abbott to call a special session to discuss requiring universal background checks on gun purchases; increasing the age to purchase assault weapons up to 21; passing red flag laws; increasing the funding for mental health support; and training and giving school safety officers proper resources.
“I think this is a big deal,” Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman told the Fort Bend Star last week. “You’re talking about a nonpartisan group of mayors from the biggest cities.”
In the weeks since a gunman killed 19 elementary children and two teachers and injured another 17 people in Uvalde, people across the country have held renewed conversations about what gun control measures might be warranted to prevent future shootings.
The discussion has included people from both sides of the political aisle. Former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, for instance, told the Fort Bend Star in an interview several weeks ago that Congress needed to act now.
Thus far, Abbott has called on the Texas Legislature to form special committees that will eventually make recommendations on legislative solutions to the Uvalde shooting, according to a June 1 Texas Tribune article. That call has stopped short of asking for a special session of the Legislature, according to the article.
Without a special session, the Texas Legislature isn’t set to reconvene until January.
The Big City Mayors group meets once per week to discuss topical issues and, shortly after the shooting, began discussing what mayors wanted to see in response, Zimmerman explained.
The group includes the mayors of Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Plano, Laredo, Grand Prairie, El Paso, Corpus Christi, Arlington and Amarillo.
“For Sugar Land, the answer is easy,” he said. “Our No.1 goal is to be the safest city in America. And as a mayor, I don’t know how you can have that as a goal and be willing to accept that another Uvalde-type situation could happen in your town.”
Doing nothing simply wasn’t an option, Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said the vote on calling for a special session was unanimous and that there was consensus on the five specific topics that the letter asks such a session to address.
“I realize some people get anxious about red flag laws, but we can at least have a dialogue around it,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said he’s heard all the second amendment arguments, but that he was taught gun safety in his youth and still hunts. But he’s eager to prevent future mass shootings, he said.
“I hope the governor takes this as us merely trying to start a dialogue and maybe giving him a little cover,” Zimmerman said. “These are things the mayors believe need to be done.”
Shortly after the group published the letter, a committee advanced a bipartisan gun control bill in the U.S. Legislature. The Senate later voted 64-36, with 14 Republicans joining the majority, to speed up the bill’s passage, according to a BBC article.
Measures included in the bill are tougher background checks and funding to encourage states to install red flag laws, according to the article. It also closes a loophole that allowed gun sales to people convicted of abusing unmarried partners, according to the article.
