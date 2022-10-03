The police department for one of Fort Bend County’s largest municipalities will soon have a new permanent leader.
On Sept. 29, the city of Sugar Land announced that Mark Poland has been selected to serve as the city’s new police chief. He replaces Eric Robins, who retired on June 1 after more than three decades of public service with the city.
Poland comes to the Sugar Land Police Department after most recently serving as the undersheriff for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the city said, where he supervised 841 law enforcement officers and civilians and managed a $111 million budget as part of Virginia’s largest full-service sheriff’s department and serving over 430,000 residents.
He is expected to begin on Nov. 1.
“We are excited to welcome Chief Poland to Sugar Land and confident he will help us build on the success we have achieved to keep our community among the safest in the nation,” Sugar Land mayor Joe Zimmerman said following Poland’s selection.
Robins retired from the Sugar Land Police Department on June 1 after about four years as chief. Poland was one of two men who were identified through a nationwide search for Robins’ replacement that started July 25, according to the city.
Sugar Land spent $25,450 hiring a consulting firm to handle the search, according to the city. More than 25 people applied for the position, city spokesperson Dough Adolph said.
Poland has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience according to the city, with over two decades of those years having been with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. He began with the Winchester Police Department from 1995-1997. He joined LCSO in 1997 as a patrol deputy, the city said, before rising through the ranks to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, lieutenant colonel and undersheriff/colonel. He served in and provided leadership for several divisions including patrol, major crimes, special victims’ unit, narcotics and gangs, internal affairs and criminal investigations.
Among initiatives he oversaw in Loudon County, the city said, included programs related to partnering with numerous community stakeholders for the resettlement of Afghan refugees as well as between LCSO and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR). Both LCSO and LCFR leaders created joint High Threat Teams and Command Competency Lab training for all personnel to be prepared to immediately respond to active violence incidents or threats.
“I am a hard-working leader who demands professionalism from law enforcement individuals,” Poland said. “I also believe as a law enforcement official, leaders within our profession must continue to expand our knowledge and grow as professionals to keep ahead of ever-changing trends in crime.”
Poland earned a bachelor’s degree in Police Science from George Washington University and a master’s degree in Homeland Security from The Naval Postgraduate School, according to the city. He will now oversee a department that has about 174 sworn officers, two assistant chiefs and additional staff to serve the city’s more than 118,000 residents, according to a previous job posting.
“The men and women of SLPD are the best in the business,” Zimmerman said. “…We are confident (Mark Poland) is uniquely qualified to lead us into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.