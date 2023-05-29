Sugar Land neighborhood gets new pump in time for hurricane season

A Sugar Land neighborhood where nearly 600 homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey now has a massive new pump working to protect its residents and their homes, just in time for the start of the 2023 Hurricane season.
The pump moves 150,000 gallons of water per minute, protecting Sugar Land's Riverstone neighborhood. It works alongside a pre-existing pump that moves 80,000 gallons of water per minute.
Levee Improvement Districts 13 and 15 worked together on the $9.1 million project, their most significant major capital improvement for flood protection for Riverstone since Hurricane Harvey.
A ribbon cutting at the Steep Bank Creek Pump Station in Fort Bend County's Precinct 3 commemorated the project's completion on Friday.
"Safety and security are critical priorities for me and my team," Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers said in a press release. "Hurricane Harvey reinforced the importance of our levee systems and prompted these improvements, which were completed without raising taxes."
In 2017, the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey resulted from unprecedented rainfall and coincidental flood levels for the Brazos River. The Steep Bank Creek Pump Station had a total capacity to pump 80,000 gallons of water per minute. Today it can pump 230 gallons of water per minute, enough to have kept Riverstone from flooding during Harvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.