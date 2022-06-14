Sugar Land might soon offer residents minor tax relief in response to unprecedented growth in property values across Fort Bend County.
The city council this month gave the first approval toward a plan that would increase the homestead exemption from 12 to 13 percent for the 2022 tax year, according to a city news release.
If approved, the increased exemption would provide the owner of a $420,000 home about $15 per year in savings, according to the city.
