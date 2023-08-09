The city of Sugar Land’s animal shelter has exceeded capacity, which may soon prevent the facility from accepting more pets. Should the situation continue, the city will be forced to close the shelter for any new animals, according to a news release.
The shelter is currently housing 53 dogs and 73 cats. The building was designed to accommodate 31 dogs and 52 cats.
“We need the public's help to foster and adopt one of the many animals that we have available,” Jennifer Brown, special projects director, said in the release. “We have animals in every space we have available. We are using all available bangers which are the mobile enclosures that we use in rooms, hallways and the lobby. We have suspended trapping operations, and our animal services officers will only be picking up sick or injured animals on calls in the field.”
Shelter staff have worked with non-profit pet agencies, volunteer organizations and other shelters in the region, state and country, but the continuous growth of pets dropped off at the shelter, released throughout the city or running wild creates insurmountable challenges.
Work will continue to explore partnerships intended to leverage and coordinate regional resources, utilize a broader spectrum of expertise and better meet the needs of Sugar Land’s pet population.
For more information about Sugar Land Animal Services, visit sugarlandtx.gov/animalservices.
