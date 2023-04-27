Sugar Land P&Z Commission to consider rezoning proposal, redevelopment focus

At its meeting on April 27, the Sugar Land Planning &Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed rezoning for approximately 8.426 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection of University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 59.
The hearing will include "consideration of and action on a recommendation for the proposed rezoning from Planned Development General Development Plan to Telfair West Commercial District, Tract C-3A Planned Development Final Development Plan for approximately 8.426 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection of University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 59" to City Council."
The commission will also hold a workshop to review and discuss the City of Sugar Land's Redevelopment Focus and All-in Initiative."
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber of City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be streamed over the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found at sugarlandtx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.