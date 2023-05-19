Sugar Land P&Z to consider rezoning of Commerce Green Plaza on May 25

At its meeting on May 25, the City of Sugar Land's Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed rezoning from "Business Office" to "Neighborhood Business" for the existing Commerce Green Plaza Development located at the southwest corner of the intersection of US 90A and Commerce Green Boulevard.
"The property is zoned B-O (Business Office), and the existing commercial center began development in 2010," states the agenda materials. Since constructing the original commercial and office building, the developer has seen a change in demand for land uses and has requested rezoning of the property to B-1 (Neighborhood Business). Rezoning this center to Neighborhood Business, B-1, would allow the property owner to market the property for additional land uses in order to fill vacant tenant spaces."
City staff state that the proposal is not in conflict with the Comprehensive Plan or Future Land Use Map, which categorizes the area as part of the Sugar Creek Center Regional Activity Center.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be streamed over the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found at sugarlandtx.gov.
