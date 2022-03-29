The Sugar Land Police Department has launched an excessive force investigation after the father of a 16-year-old girl filed a complaint against the department, alleging an officer used a chokehold on his daughter after she had a seizure.
Calls and messages to the man who filed the complaint went unreturned as of Monday afternoon.
But in an interview with Fox26 in Houston, Michael Cummings said he regretted calling 911.
“My daughter is 16 and this goes for any child that is out there, they should never have to deal with this,” he said in the interview.
Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city of Sugar Land, confirmed that the father filed a complaint with the police department and that the department was investigating.
Sugar Land police on March 19 responded to an emergency services call just after 9 p.m. at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Crabb River Road about a violent patient, Adolph said. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old employee with her father, Adolph said.
The girl had suffered a medical episode, was disoriented and refused her father’s attempts to calm her down and leave with him, the police claim, according to Adolph.
An officer then approached the girl, but the girl declined to speak with the officer and began to walk toward the kitchen, the police claim, according to Adolph.
Because police had received a call about a violent patient, the officer then tried to stop her from entering the kitchen, and detained the girl by securing her arms and holding her close around the chest, according to Adolph.
The girl then tried to pull away, causing her and the officer to fall to the ground, Adolph said.
The father told police he wanted his daughter transported to the hospital, but she declined, Adolph said.
Police eventually released the girl to her father, Adolph said.
Adolph declined to release further information about the incident, including whether any officers were on administrative leave in connection to the incident or if the department has any written policy on the use of chokeholds, or a definition of a chokehold.
“That is all I have for now until the investigation is complete,” Adolph said.
