Sugar Land police: Man dies underneath own vehicle in freak accident

A man died underneath his own car in what Sugar Land police was a freak accident in the driveway to a strip shopping center on Austin Parkway at Autumn Lakes on Tuesday evening, according to city spokesman.
Sugar Land police were dispatched to the location in response to a major motor vehicle accident, according to spokesman Doug Adolph. When officers arrived, they found a car oriented as it were entering the driveway of the shopping center. Looking beneath the car, they found the dead man, Adolph said.
There were other vehicles involved at the scene and no evidence of foul play, Adolph said.
Police believe that the man died through either of two scenarios. First, he may have had trouble with the car and got outside without putting the car in parking gear, instead leaving it in reverse and being crushed underneath while attempting to push it from the rear. Adolph said the man, who had a Fresno address, had called relatives and said he was having trouble shifting gears in the car.
In the second scenario, the man may have left the vehicle and attempted to perform repairs himself while underneath the car and been crushed by it. That scenario is supported by the fact that grease was found on his hands, Adolph said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.