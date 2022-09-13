The search for Sugar Land’s next police chief has narrowed to two names.
Residents will have a chance this Thursday to meet and talk with the two finalists to replace retired Chief Eric Robins, who left the job on June 1, according to the city.
Loudoun County Undersheriff Mark Poland and League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff have been named the two finalists for the job, which might not be filled until November, according to the city.
Ratliff has spent more than 37 years in law enforcement, including more than four years as chief in Galveston County’s biggest city.
Poland, meanwhile, has served with Virginia’s largest full-service sheriff’s office, according to the city.
The two men were identified through a nationwide search for Robins’ replacement, according to the city. Sugar Land spent $25,450 hiring a consulting firm to handle the search, according to the city.
Staffers with Chicago-based Baker Tilly LLP began reviewing applications for the open spot on July 25, according to Doug Adolph, spokesperson for the city.
More than 25 people applied for the position, Adolph said.
City leaders have been searching for someone to fill the spot who has served in a leadership position before and can help Sugar Land maintain its status as one of the cities with the lowest crime rates in the nation, according to a news release.
Robins retired from the Sugar Land Police Department on June 1 after about four years as chief.
While Robins’ time as police chief was relatively short, the longtime law enforcement member has been with the police department since 1992. A native Houstonian, the 52-year-old Robins joined Sugar Land Police Department as a patrol officer and moved through the ranks from detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
During his time in Sugar Land, Robins watched as the city evolved from a quiet bedroom community into the county center of some 118,000 people that it is today, he said. And with that, the nature of policing in Sugar Land has also evolved, he said.
Sugar Land’s city council might take until November to select one of the finalists to be the next police chief, according to a news release.
A posting for the opening lists a salary range of $150,000 up to $175,000.
The department has about 174 sworn officers, two assistant chiefs and additional staff, according to the posting.
