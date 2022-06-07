Plans to build two multi-purpose districts across 8 acres, complete with apartments, restaurants and retail, near the intersection of several major highways in Sugar Land have been shot down by the city amid concerns from some residents about the plan to include more apartments in particular.
The city council in a 4-3 vote last month rejected a request to rezone about 8 acres near state highways 59 and 90 and Dairy Ashford Road from business office district to planned development district.
Mayor Joe Zimmerman, who made the motion to reject the request, cited the fact the proposed project wouldn’t comply with a 2018 land use plan that envisions the area of town as a regional activity center.
“We’ve had some difference of opinion over this,” he said. “That being said, it’s good that the U.S. has always been a nation where we can voice our opinions and still live together – that we can respect the opinion of others.”
Houston-based development firm Kaplan Management Company had submitted plans to the city that would have used about 8 acres to build two separate districts at the site, according to documents submitted to the city.
District A – which would have sat on about 6.2 acres – would have consisted of multi-family units along with a parking garage and 2,400 square feet of nonresidential space, according to planning documents. District B would have consisted of three buildings proposed as restaurants, along with an outdoor event space between buildings, according to planning documents.
But nearby residents and business owners took particular concern with the plan to build more than 380 multi-family units.
“If there’s crime in the neighborhood, I’m not going to think about anyone except for the new development,” resident Sharon Leonard said at a council meeting last month.
While several residents spoke in opposition to the project, at least one resident said it was a good idea. And the development also garnered support from the city’s planning and zoning committee, along with several members of council.
“I’ve heard overwhelming response in support for this project,” said District 1 councilperson Suzanne Whatley, adding that support came after all her questions were answered.
Whatley made a motion to approve the project that failed in a 4-3 vote, with Zimmerman joined by Jennifer Lane, Carol McCutcheon and Stewart Jacobson against. Whatley, Naushad Kermally and William Ferguson supported the project.
