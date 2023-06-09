At its meeting on Wednesday, June 4, the board of the Sugar Land TIRZ No. 3 will hold a discussion on an update of the Imperial Historic District Project.
The district has been the subject of intense interest since the City of Sugar Land announced an agreement last December with Houston-based PUMA Development to redevelop the long-dormant Imperial Char House and the surrounding area. The City Council voted to approve the reimbursement of up to $5 million in the development costs in several phases.
PUMA's plans to add multifamily housing to its project drew fierce opposition from some residents of the surrounding area (although many spoke in favor), and the City Council ultimately voted to override a previous vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the project forward.
"PUMA’s vision for the remainder of the Imperial Historic District, similar to the City’s Land Use Plan, is to develop a walkable, mixed-use project comprised of experiential retail, dynamic entertainment, unique food and beverage, top-notch fitness, multi-family and single-family residential, commercial office space, outdoor parks and more. To date, no development application has been submitted," the agenda materials state.
"Years of public input have shown the need for denser development with a diversity of housing options that will provide a stronger tax base to maintain Sugar Land’s high level of services and amenities while maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates. This type of development also has many other benefits, such as creating desirable workplaces for new, expanded and existing businesses, pathways to homeownership, public infrastructure improvements and quality of place amenities," the materials state.
"Staff will provide an update on the progress of the Imperial Historic District project and what’s to come," they state.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the Cane Room of Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North. It will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found online at sugarlandtx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.