Sugar Land to focus on Imperial, Lake Pointe redevelopments for now

The City of Sugar Land will focus on the redevelopment of the Imperial and Lake Pointe regional activity centers before moving on to other areas of the city, the City Council said in a meeting last week.
The July 19 meeting was a joint workshop of the Council and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss proposed changes to the city's development code which city staff say will streamline the process of approving some developments while still allowing for input from residents.
Public interest in the proposed changes had been high, at least in social media circles, as detractors said the changes would make city staff free to make decisions on things like the number of apartments in a development, long a source of contention in the city.
But unlike meetings earlier this year on the proposed redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and the surrounding area, very few members of the public spoke at last week's meeting, although there were a handful written comments read aloud into the record by Mayor Joe Zimmerman.
Of the comments, both written and verbal, all but one voiced concerns about the proposed changes. One person, a Missouri City resident who said he supports urbanism and mixed housing options, urged adoption of the changes when they go before Council in August.
In the workshop portion of the meeting, Assistant City Manager Jim Callaway said the proposed changes to the development code are in keeping with the land use plan adopted by Council in 2018 after a years-long review. That plan calls for the city to implement mixed-use developments in the city's so-called regional activity centers (which include Imperial and Lake Pointe), with those developments including multifamily housing.
Callaway pointed out that the Council has a legislative function to set city policies and codes, but that it is the city staff that has administrative authority to implement them. The proposed code changes would not diminish the role of either the Council or the planning commission, a panel of residents which makes development recommendations to the Council. Both bodies will continue to hold public hearings before any vote on a proposed development, Callaway said.
Callaway asked the Council to give staff direction on how to best proceed with development.
He was followed by assistant planning directors Lauren Fehr and Ruth Lohmer, who laid in detail the proposed changes to the land use code. Fehr discussed the city's vision for diversifying the city's building stock in an effort to prevent the city from falling into economic stagnation, as Zimmerman and City Manager Mike Goodrum presented in their "State of the City" address in March.
During the Council's discussion, District 3 Council member Stewart Jacobson said that Sugar Land enjoys its national reputation for being a great place to live because Councils in past decades saw the growth that was coming and planned for it. Likewise, he said, the city's current leadership needs to plan for future growth.
However, he said, while he agreed that city staff should be allowed to make decisions on smaller developments, the Council needed to stay involved in approving larger ones. That point was echoed by District 1 Council member Suzanne Whatley.
Responding to Callaway's request for direction to staff, Zimmerman proposed that the city focus on the redevelopment of the Imperial and Lake Pointe districts and get those accomplished before proceeding with any new developments of the city's regional or neighborhood activity centers.
"Those are the only two that I'm going to suggest we're interested in at this time. We're going to let the process go forward. We need to get in place what the Council is comfortable with on a mixed-use regional and a mixed-use neighborhood," Zimmerman said.
"We need to build some trust within the community" he said. He called the criticism leveled that the proposed redevelopments were going to damage the city's quality of life "poppycock."
After some extensive discussion over Zimmerman's proposal, the Council members all agreed that was the direction the city should move in for the time being.
