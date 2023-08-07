Sugar Land woman receives 50 years in prison for injury to a child

A Sugar Land woman pleaded guilty to injury of a child by causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 50 years in state prison last month, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's office. The child died from her injuries.
Khierra Sada Walker, 36, had elected to have her punishment assessed by 400th District Court Judge Tameika Carter. By waiving her right to a jury trial and entering a plea of guilty, Walker was eligible to ask the court for deferred adjudication, a form of probation, according to a news release.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel were contacted alerted to a 12-yeard-old girl who was non-responsive. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeffrey Brownson saw that the child had numerous severe burns on her body that clearly required medical attention. The child later died.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Walker was the mother of the child. She claimed that she had been attempting to treat the child’s burns for several days with various home remedies and over-the-counter items.
Fort Bend County medical examiner Dr. Stephen Pustilnik, who conducted an autopsy of the child, testified at the punishment hearing. Pustilnik indicated the child suffered from third-degree burns on various parts of her body. He testified that the child developed sepsis as a result of the injuries and had the child received appropriate medical treatment, she would have survived. Pustilnik stated the child would have been in extreme pain that would have escalated as her sepsis progressed.
“The details of this case are appalling. A child should be able to rely on their mother, and Khierra Walker failed her child," Assistant District Attorney Melissa Muñoz, the lead prosecutor, said in the release. "Children deserve to be loved and cared for, not treated like they are disposable. This child had injuries that clearly required immediate medical attention. We will not sit by and tolerate parents and caregivers who have so little regard for the life of a child.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton said Walker's actions were "inhumane and merciless."
"The severe punishment imposed upon the defendant was a just punishment, but imprisonment pales in comparison to the pain that the victim had to endure. Our community must stand against child abuse and report any signs of abuse to authorities immediately. Early intervention is vital to saving lives," Middleton said.
Injury to a Child by Omission Causing Serious Bodily Injury is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Assistant District Attorney Tristyl McInnis also prosecuted the case.
