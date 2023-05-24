Expect increased traffic near Mercer Stadium May 24-31

Sugar Land’s Mercer Stadium will host Fort Bend ISD’s commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023, May 24-28 and 30-31, the city of Sugar Land said in a news release. Increased traffic is expected on Highway 6, Lexington Blvd, Austin Parkway and Sweetwater Blvd.
The public is advised to plan ahead if traveling to or near commencement activities. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on real-time traffic data.
- Austin High School — Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m.
- Bush High School — Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m.
- Clements High School — Friday, May 26, 8 a.m.
- Dulles High School — Friday, May 26, 8 p.m.
- Elkins High School — Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m.
- Hightower High School — Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m.
- Kempner High School — Sunday, May 28, 8 p.m.
- Marshall High School — Tuesday, May 30, 8 a.m.
- Ridge Point High School — Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.
- Travis High School — Wednesday, May 31, 8 a.m.
- Willowridge High School — Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m.
