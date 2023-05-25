Sugar Land P&Z to consider permit for animal boarding facility on Thursday

At its meeting on May 25, the City of Sugar Land's Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on a conditional use permit for an animal board facility and day care facility at a retail center located at 3300 Highway 6 at the intersection with Williams Trace Boulevard.
"The property was annexed in 1991 and is currently zoned as B-2, General Business, which requires a CUP for Animal Services, Boarding & Day Care. The proposed tenant space currently consists of four separate suites that will be retrofitted to create a singular 5,477 square foot space," the agenda materials state. "The walls within the facility will be constructed with soundproofing insulation to mitigate noise. Additional soundproofing techniques will be used on the walls shared with adjacent tenants in the commercial retail center. An outdoor play area for the dogs is not proposed for this location."
"This property is identified in the Future Land Use Plan as a “Neighborhood Activity Center.” This category is meant to serve as small commercial centers that act as a “main street” for nearby neighborhoods and are mixed used and walkable. Neighborhood Activity Centers can include retail, office space for small companies and professionals, and compact forms of residential" the materials state.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber of City Hall, 2700 Town Square Blvd. North. The meeting will also be streamed over the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found at sugarlandtx.gov.
