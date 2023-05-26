Sugar Land TIRZ No. 1 board to hold orientation, officer election on June 2

At its meeting on Friday, June 2, the board of the Sugar Land TIRZ No. 1 will have an annual orientation for board members and elect a new vice-chairman. The TIRZ, or Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, encompasses Sugar Land Town Square and the immediately surrounding area.
At the meeting, the board will also consider and possibly take action on "the Fiscal Year 2023 Plaza Events annual payment, in the amount of $284,297.00, to Sugar Land Property Owners Association, Inc.; and request expenditures, in the amount of $312,950.00, for Sugar Land Property Owners Association, Inc. events in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget," according to the agenda materials.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the Cane Room of Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North. It will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found online at sugarlandtx.gov.
