Taral Patel announces bid for Fort Bend Precinct 3 commissioner

With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, the race for Fort Bend Precinct 3 commissioner is already heating up with the Wednesday announcement by Taral Patel that he is running as a Democrat for the seat held by longtime Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers.
Patel made the announcement in a press release that included a link to a splashy campaign ad-style video showing him driving around the precinct and interacting with residents.
Patel, a former chief of staff to Fort Bend County Judge KP George from 2019-2011, recently completed his service at the White House, where he served in the Biden administration's Office of the White House Liaison, working on matters related to housing, urban development, and disaster recovery and resilience.
He previously worked in the Department of Justice's Criminal Division in the public integrity section, as the deputy finance director for former Colo. Governor Hickenlooper, and as a legislative staff member for former Texas Rep. Celia Israel, focusing on the Transportation and Government Accountability and Transparency Committees.
Patel is the son of Indian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1980's, working in various small businesses while attending Texas Southern University and the University of Houston.
In an interview with the Fort Bend Star, Patel said his governmental experience at the local, state and federal levels, combined with his experience in the private sector working at small businesses with his parents, gives him a wide perspective on how government can work to improve people's lives.
Patel grew up mostly in Fort Bend County (with brief stints in Harris County) and attended Mission Glen Elementary, Garland Mcmeans Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a B.A. in government in 2016.
After leaving Washington D.C. a couple of months ago, he is now a resident of the Sugar Land area.
He said that as his White House tenure was drawing to a close, he stuck upon the idea for running for the Precinct 3 seat during his frequent visits to his Fort Bend County home. In talking to old friends from his neighborhood and other members of the immigrant community, he said, he felt a sense of excitement that someone from that community could represent them at the county level.
If Patel were to win the Democratic nomination next March and ultimately the election in November 2024, he would be the second former chief of staff to George to win election to Commissioners Court. Dexter McCoy, who succeeded Patel in the post in 2021, won election to the Precinct 4 seat last November and took office in January. (McCoy is also a White House alum, having served in the Obama administration.)
A win by Patel would also strengthen the fairly recent Democratic majority on Commissioners Court, which had been in Republican hands for two decades previously.
Although he has been involved in Democratic politics since he was a teenager, Patel, a self-described "policy wonk," said he plans to run a campaign focused on pragmatic solutions to residents' problems, as well as preparing the county for the modern issues it will face as it gains an additional 1 million new residents in the next couple of decades. He said he would take a bipartisan approach to finding "21st Century tools to solve 21st Century problems."
Meyers, who has held the Precinct 3 seat for three decades, announced his intention to run again in April in advance of a Commissioners Court vote that kept the precinct's recently redrawn boundaries intact. That effectively forced Meyers to have to change his residence from the house he has owned in Sugar Land for decades in order to run again, a move he said was all but unprecedented in Texas politics.
Meyers is one of two Republicans (with Precinct 1's Vincent Morales) serving on the five-person court. He has long been known for his fiscal conservatism, and has frequently sparred with the Democratic majority. Morales has already announced his intention to run.
"“I’m going to respect the primary process and let the Democrat voters select their candidate before commenting on who they choose," Meyers said in an emailed statement.
Filing for the Commissioners Court races officially begins on November 11.
