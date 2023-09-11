Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives recently arrested three men in connection with a kidnapping and human smuggling scheme in Meadows Place, the department said in a press release.
At approximately noon on August 30, deputies responded to a check welfare call leading to an investigation at the 12000 block of Meadow Hollow Drive, Meadows Place, Fort Bend County, Texas. The initial investigation led to human smuggling, with several immigrants allegedly held captive against their will.
As investigators of the Human Trafficking Unit responded, the investigation led to information regarding kidnapping and human smuggling of immigrants, five of whom were recovered at a residence. The immigrants were allegedly illegally smuggled from Mexico. The five victims were being held captive in a locked garage without air conditioning at the location pending payment of additional money.
Three men were indicted for smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony. Jose Aguirre, 24, Jose Aguirre Martin, 22, and Orlando Noe Betancur Flores, 21, were each charged with this offense, and bond was set at $500,000 for Martin and $500,000 for Flores. Jose Aguirre was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. His bond is currently pending.
“We are dedicated to keeping our community safe while combating heinous crimes such as these, and we are working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice", Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the release. “While arrests have been made, this investigation continues in order to ensure all involved are held accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.