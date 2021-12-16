Three Missouri City residents who worked at Houston ISD have pleaded guilty in connection to a bribery scheme involving millions in district funding and several high-ranking officials, including the district’s former chief operating officer and a former trustee, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Details of the alleged scheme became public Thursday, when officers arrested the district’s former chief operating officer, Brian Busby, 43, and a district contract vendor, Anthony Hutchison, 60, according to a news release.
A federal grand jury two days earlier had returned indictments against the two men, according to the release. Those indictments, along with several guilty pleas involving other former district officials, were made public Thursday.
Three Missouri City residents were among those who have already pleaded guilty. Derrick Sanders, 50, officer of construction services; Alfred Hoskins, 58, general manager of facilities, maintenance and operations; and Gerron Hall, 47, area manager for maintenance south, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.
They face up to five years in prison, according to a release.
Busby is accused of helping award construction and maintenance contracts to Hutchison in exchange for bribes and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of home remodeling, according to the indictment.
Hutchison, operating as Southwest Wholesale, allegedly entered long-term contracts with the district and between 2011 and 2020 overbilled and inflatedly billed the district for services, causing the district to lose millions, according to the indictments.
The other people charged in connection to the scheme, including former school board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones, who is a trustee for Houston Community College, all allegedly accepted bribes and either helped or declined to stop the problem, according to the release.
Both Busby and Hutchison are accused of trying to interfere in the federal criminal investigation when they learned of it, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.