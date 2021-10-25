No matter who wins the three-person race for the District A seat on Missouri City Council, the person occupying the spot will be a new face on council.
Reginald Pearson, Monica Riley and Bruce Zaborowski are all running to replace councilmember Cheryl Sterling, who opted not to run for reelection, as the representative for District A – a district that includes much of northeast Missouri City, including parts in Harris County.
Each of the three candidates in interviews with the Fort Bend Star laid out their diverging visions for the future as well as their reasons for getting into the race, which concludes with Election Day on Nov. 2. Early voting ends Thursday.
“This comes with a lot of accountability and responsibility,” Pearson said of a councilmember’s job description. “You don’t get paid, so you have to be serious about it. It’s not about ribbon cutting, but being able to sit down and understand a budget, and how all the pieces play a role in that budget.”
Of all the candidates, Pearson might have the most time spent in various roles at city hall. The Missouri City resident and corporate food buyer was previously appointed to the District A seat on council in 2018, and has served as a commissioner on the planning and zoning commission as well as on several other committees and on his local homeowners’ association board.
“I’ve served in many capacities and have a business background,” he said. “So, I understand a budget and how to negotiate. This is not about photo-ops, but solutions and issues.”
Pearson’s political background might not be as much of a positive as he argues it is, however, Zaborowski said.
“I worry he’s too much of the same,” Zaborowski said.
Zaborowski is a retired phone line professional who decided to run for council out of frustration at what he said was neglect on his side of town, he said.
“Nonsense is prolific in Missouri City,” he said. “It seems like it’s run like feudal Europe or Rome, where different areas are responsible for their own, while the emperor is busy making Rome grand.”
Both Zaborowski and Riley – a 39-year Missouri City resident and radio station manager – are running for office, playing up being longtime district residents with an understanding of what residents want to see.
“District A is considered to be the stepchild of Missouri City, for lack of a better phrase,” Riley said. “It’s gone underrepresented and underdeveloped. It’s really lost in the shuffle of economic growth and not gotten the attention it needs or deserves.”
The city, for instance, has regularly aided neighborhoods like Quail Valley – such as bailing out a failing golf course near the neighborhood – but then won’t fund needed projects like a pedestrian bridge over a flood control bayou in District A, or sound barriers for neighborhoods near commercial development, Zaborowski said.
Texas Parkway in particular has suffered from underdevelopment, Riley said. And even when parts of the district do get attention – such as when the city allocated $1 million for street beautification – the project itself didn’t ever start, she said.
“Residents don’t see the effort, or what the money has gone to,” she said.
This race is Riley’s first for the council, but she’s long served on different boards and commissions across the Fort Bend County area, she said. She’s served on PTO and PTA boards, booster clubs and district steering committees, to name a few.
Before running for council, Zaborowski decided to join his local water board for much the same reasons – he was tired of paying excessive charges in the subdivision that everyone else seemed to accept, he said.
Furthermore, it doesn’t make sense for Missouri City to allow 36 municipal utility districts to provide needed services to residents, rather than do it as a city, he said.
Perhaps nowhere else do the candidates diverge more clearly than in their views on the $85 million in bond propositions that voters will also decide on in November. Pearson is in favor of the propositions, while Riley says she has decided not to advocate for or against them, seeing reasons for both choices. Zaborowski is opposed to them.
