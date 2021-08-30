There will be at least one challenger to incumbent Fort Bend County Judge KP George come next November.
Trever Nehls, the twin brother of U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, announced last week that he has thrown his hat in the ring and will make a run at the county’s top elected position in 2022.
Trever Nehls has been publicly flirting with running since at least June, when he announced he was considering a campaign.
“The outpouring of support and encouragement has truly been humbling and heartfelt,” he said in a statement on his website, announcing the run. “While I was planning to make an announcement at an event on Sept. 9, I have decided to reschedule that event given the situation with COVID. Today, I am excited to formally announce that I AM IN for Fort Bend County Judge.”
Nehls, a Republican, previously served two terms as the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable and lost his bid for county sheriff to Democratic nominee Eric Fagan last year. In the latter race, Nehls was aiming to succeed his brother, Troy, who served as county sheriff before being elected to Congress last November.
Trever Nehls has also worked with the Sugar Land Police Department and is the president of Richmond-based Texas Biotechnology, according to his campaign page.
“While I put days and days of thought and prayer into this decision, I didn’t make it alone,” he said. “My wife Kerri and my three children Madison, Wyatt, and Parker all believe in what we want to accomplish in our community, which is bringing common sense leadership that truly puts our resident’s best interest first back to the County Judge position.”
County officers are elected in November of even-numbered years for four-year terms, according to the county’s election website. George, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018, and his term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022, according to the county’s election website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.