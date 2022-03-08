Two sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave after law enforcement shot and killed a man accused of committing a hit-and-run just before the shooting, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies fired shots at Jacob Huerta, 37, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies Colin Godmintz and Joel Gloria have both been placed on administrative leave pending the result of a Texas Rangers investigation into the shooting.
One of the deputies was transported to a Houston hospital, where he was treated with non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the office. That deputy received a stab wound and a graze wound, according to the office.
Deputies on Feb. 26 responded to a non-fatal hit-and-run crash in the 8600 block of State Highway 59, on the southbound side, and found the car suspected of being involved in the incident had left the scene, according to the office.
Deputies shortly after found a vehicle matching the description and found Huerta in the driver’s seat, according to the office. Deputies ordered Huerta to exit the vehicle, and he allegedly declined, according to the office.
Huerta eventually exited the vehicle and allegedly rushed toward the deputies, according to the office. A deputy fired his taser, but didn’t subdue Huerta, at which point Huerta allegedly stabbed a deputy, who shot him, according to the office.
The sheriff’s office declined to say how many times Huerta was struck by gunfire.
The sheriff’s office had not yet implemented a pending body camera program, so deputies were not wearing body cameras at the time, according to the office.
The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, according to the office. Investigators will continue to gather evidence, conduct interviews and take statements from witnesses, family, law enforcement and more, according to the office. The results of that investigation will then be presented to a Fort Bend County grand jury, according to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.