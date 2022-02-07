Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a series of robberies in Fort Bend County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The teens, both 17-year-old boys, have both been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in connection to the robberies, according to the sheriff’s office. One of them is also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and assault, and his bond is $151,000, according to the office.
The other teenager's bond is set at $75,000, according to the office.
Deputies on Jan. 28 responded to a report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, according to the release. A witness told investigators two men had entered his vehicle, threatened him with a rifle and stolen his vehicle, according to the release.
Investigators later found two men at a nearby shopping center, and recovered the victim’s stolen property, according to the release.
During the investigation, detectives learned the two suspected robbers might have been connected to another robbery on Jan. 19, when a person was leaving a restaurant when two men showed a gun, stole the person’s vehicle and fled, according to the release.
