Two women have been charged in connection to the December robbery of another woman who authorities say was assaulted and robbed while trying to provide shelter to the homeless.
Both Gabrielle Lynn Bennight, 21, and Stephanie Adelaida Olivares, 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to a Dec. 20 robbery, court records show. Their bond is set at $100,000.
Police say a woman was life-flighted to a hospital on Dec. 20 shortly after deputies responded to a call about a robbery in the 14000 block of Tierra Ridge Drive, near Needville, in the far southwestern part of Fort Bend County.
The woman suffered injuries to her head and neck during an assault, but was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment and evaluations, according to Nereyda Vera, a spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told investigators she believed two women were homeless and that she offered to help by allowing them to stay with her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bennight and Olivares are accused of then assaulting the woman and stealing property and the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives traveled through South Texas recovering stolen property and looking for the two women, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies eventually arrested Olivares and Bennight at the Texas-Mexico border with the help of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.
