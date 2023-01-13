The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be begin a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek on Friday, January 13. This project will require lane closures in order to transition to new traffic configurations, the City of Sugar Land advises.
First Closure (HWY 59 Southbound)
- Friday, January 13 at 9 p.m. until the evening of Saturday, January 14
- All southbound lanes will close near the Oyster Creek bridge area.
- Southbound traffic will exit to the frontage road towards HWY 6 and allowed to re-enter HWY59 before HWY 6.
Second Closure (HWY 59 Northbound)
- Starting on the evening of Saturday, January 14 (immediately following the opening of southbound lanes) and expected to reopen on Sunday, January 15
- All northbound lanes will close near the Oyster Creek bridge area.
- Northbound traffic will exit to the frontage road towards Williams Trace Blvd. and allowed to re-enter HWY59 before Williams Trace Blvd.
Traffic control personnel will be available to manage traffic during these closures. Once the transition is complete there will be four main lanes in each direction over the Oyster Creek bridge and no HOV and shoulder lanes over the bridge area. Additional information about this project can be found on TxDOT’s project tracker website.
Additionally, Union Pacific Railroad, in coordination with TxDOT, will be closing feeder roads in both directions on Highway 6 at U.S. 90 on Saturday, January 14 through Sunday, January 15. No traffic will be allowed over the railroad tracks. Traffic will be diverted to the Highway 6 overpass bridge over U.S. 90. UPRR will be doing railroad repair work that is expected to improve the crossing surface and provide a smoother ride over the crossing.
Residents are asked to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and if possible, avoid these areas to prevent traffic congestion. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land travel time data.
